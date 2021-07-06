Stewart’s Shops recalls products containing Tyson Food Inc. chicken

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the recall of over eight million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products, Stewart’s Shops is following suit for three of its products.

Products were recalled nationwide due to a possible listeria monocytogenes contamination in Tyson Food Inc., ready-to-eat chicken products.

According to Stewart’s Shops, the following products have been recalled:

Stewart’s Now & Then Entree’s:

Chicken Riggies 12oz with best by dates of Sep 9 2021, Sep 19 2021.

Chicken Alfredo 11oz with best by dates of Aug 24 2021, Sep 12 2021, Sep 25 2021, Sep 30 2021.

Frozen Tyson Chicken package:

Any package of Tyson Fully Cooked Grilled Chicken Breast Strips 22oz

Stewart’s confirmed that customers who purchased any of the listed items are urged to return them to a local store for a full refund.