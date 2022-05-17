SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops’ are getting a facelift.

The local convenience store company has confirmed that it has already remodeled ten shops across New York this spring.

According to Stewart’s Shops, remodeling a shop compared to rebuilding locations, allows the store to have the same footprint as before. The store also receives upgrades to better serve the community’s needs.

Remodels typically include updates such as new countertops, fresh paint, new floors or upgraded bathrooms. Some stores get a new hot food bar, more booths, new appliances or sometimes a new layout.

This also includes outdoor upgrades such as fresh landscaping, new patios, outdoor seating or a freshly paved parking lot.

Stores to have received upgrades so far this season include Shop 207 in Dannemora and Shop 417 in Queensbury.

“We try to upgrade our shops whenever they outgrow their community’s needs,” the company said in a press release. “A remodeled shop tends to have the same shop footprint as before, but the shop gets updated to better serve the needs of the community.”