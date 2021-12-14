SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York businesses are adjusting to new mask mandates.

Stewart’s Shops announced on Monday that it will now require customers to follow a new mask policy. This will mandate all customers and employees to wear masks in New York stores.

According to Stewart’s Shops, this is following new guidelines issued by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul that either require businesses to issue a mask mandate or enforce vaccination requirements.

For those who have medical exemptions for masks, Stewart’s confirmed that it will be making accommodations based on Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines.

Additionally, for those who purchased items that require identification verification, such as alcohol, tobacco or lottery, employees will ask customers to step back from the counter and lower their masks when asking for identification.

Stewart’s Shops will also continue to mandate masks in Vermont stores for unvaccinated customers and employees.

These requirements went into effect on Monday, December 13 at all Stewart’s Shops locations in New York State.