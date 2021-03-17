Stewart’s Shops serving 50¢ ice cream cones on St. Patrick’s Day

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WWTI) — Get in the St. Patty’s Day spirit with a scoop of Stewart’s Shops ice cream.

The local convenience shops are celebrating the Irish holiday by providing 50¢ single scoop ice cream cones to all customers.

Whether its rainbow sherbet, or festive flavors such as mint chip or mint cookie crumble, customers have the choice of any available flavor at their local Stewart’s Shop ice cream counter on March 17.

The St. Patrick’s Day promotion is available open until close in all Stewart’s Shops locations.