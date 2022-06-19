NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Stewart’s Shops has announced that they will be offering a new diary refresher this summer to help residents cool down during the warmer weather.

The drink is called the Sunshine Shake and is described by the company as an “orange crème dairy shake that tastes like a warm summer day under the sun.” The company’s dairy refreshers are made with fresh and local milk, which is sourced from 20 dairy farms across the state.

The 16-ounce Sunshine Shake will be offered for a limited time and will cost $1.89 at each Stewart’s Shops location. More information about the company and how they process their milk at their dairy plant can be found here.