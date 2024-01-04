CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – A new online booking platform showcasing St. Lawrence County lodging options including a search bar and interactive map is officially live on www.VisitSTLC.com.

The platform not only features lodging options on its interactive map but also highlights more than 80 points of interest throughout the county, including golf courses, hiking and walking trails, museums, libraries and more. The inclusion of these points of interest will make it easier for visitors to choose accommodation that aligns with their desired vacation activities and inspires them to check out something that they didn’t already know about.

The ability for visitors to be able to identify the wide and varied range of lodging available while they are dreaming up their vacation itineraries can help them lock in trips more quickly and decisively. This is especially helpful because our short term rentals are not always easy for visitors to find, but they provide access points to sought after recreation and entertainment in rural areas. This platform is the tool that can help connect those dots. Tiffani Amo, Interim Director of Tourism at the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce

The newly launched booking platform currently includes 28 lodging properties, all members of the St. Lawrence County Chamber, for the pilot phase of the project. Amo notes that there are hundreds of properties that could potentially find their way onto the map, ranging from major chain establishments and larger hotels and motels to local inns, bed and breakfasts and vacation rentals.

The booking platform soft-launched in early November, and digital and print promotions have since begun to hit the airwaves. Costs for the buildout of the platform have been subsidized by funding that was pursued by the Chamber and awarded through the American Rescue Plan Act funds that were distributed in St. Lawrence County to help the economy rebound after the pandemic, which will continue through September 2025.

Courtesy of St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce