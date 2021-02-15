Stock your car with these 12 things when driving in winter weather

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Snow is on the way and weather experts are expecting hazardous travel conditions.

But if you must travel or use a personal vehicle, consider packing your car with basic survival gear.

The National Weather Service suggests keeping these 12 items in your car during the winter months.

Flashlight and extra batteries

2. Extra winter clothing Hats, mittens, parkas, boots

3. Sleeping bag or blanket

4. First aid kit

5. Non-perishable foods Granola bars, dried nuts, etc.

6. Sand or cat litter (Used for traction)

7. Snow shovel

8. Bottled water

9. Cell phone or other communication device and charger

10. Ice scraper with brush

11. Booster cables