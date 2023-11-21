ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – In order to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving during the Thanksgiving weekend St. Lawrence County Police agencies and STOP-DWI will work together to reduce the number of drunk and impaired driving.

Over the upcoming holiday, millions of people will be on the road rushing to spend time with family and friends, with Thanksgiving being one of the busiest travel times of the year, more people on the roadways means an increase in the potential for vehicle collisions.

“Thanksgiving is essentially the “kick-off” to the holiday season. Not only do we see an increase in travel during this time of year, but we also see an increase in impaired driving. During the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend, law enforcement across the state will increase their efforts to keep impaired drivers off the roads. The statewide STOP-DWI High Visibility Engagement Campaign will start on November 22, 2023 and will end on November 26, 2023,” Melissa Button, St. Lawrence County STOP DWI Director

As one of the many Statewide initiatives promoted by STOP-DWI NNY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee; STOP-DWI Thanksgiving High Visibility Engagement Campaign is a highly visible and highly publicized effort to further reduce drunk and impaired driving.

Drivers are reminded by the campaign that impaired driving is 100% preventable and you can make a difference by having a sober plan; you can download the app on the STOP-DWI website.