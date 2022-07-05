OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Some street parking in the city of Ogdensburg will be closed due to paving that will be taking place.

According to the city, the Department of Public Works will start paving on July 5. Starting on Tuesday the paving will affect residents in the 100 through 1100 Block of New York Avenue, 10 Block of Commerce Street, 10 Block of Grove Street, 500 Block of East Hayward Street, 10 Block of Spruce Street, 10 Block of Nevin Street, 10 Block of Pine Street 1000 through 1100 Block of Lafayette Street, and the 100 Block of Rensselaer Avenue.

The city is asking residents to avoid parking on the street until the paving is finished. The city warned that those who continue to park on the street while the paving is taking place will have their vehicle towed.

The city notified residents that they will be placing “no parking” signs out. Once the signs are removed residents are able to park on the street again. Anyone with questions on the paving should call the Department of Public Works at (315) 393-2300.