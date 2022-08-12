St. Lawrence Health System adopts new logo to reflect affiliation with Rochester Regional Health

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be additional road closures surrounding Canton-Potsdam Hospital next week.

According to St. Lawrence County, road work will result in a temporary closure of Cottage Street.

On August 15, the east end of Cottage Street will be closed from the Emergency Entrance to the intersection of Cottage and Leroy streets.

Continuing on August 16 and August 17, the west end of Cottage Street will be closed from the Emergency Entrance to the intersection of Cottage and Waverly streets.

Patients and visitors coming to the hospital’s main campus at 50 Leroy Street in Potsdam are urged to avoid Cottage Street to access the parking lot.

The least congested entrances are expected to be from Grove Street, or off Leroy Street near the Center for Cancer Care.

St. Lawrence Health also confirmed that the demolition of houses at 13 and 15 Grove street began on August 8 and cleanup is expected to be complete by August 12.

Interior construction work at the hospital has also begun in the main waiting area near registration. Patients and visitors are asked to excuse minor construction they may encounter.

More details can be found on the St. Lawrence Health website.