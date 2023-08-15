CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Cape Vincent Arts Council presents its 7th annual “Stroll on Broadway” Music Fest, according to a press release.

The music fest will be on Saturday, August 26, beginning at 10 a.m. and running throughout the day; the event is free and will feature dozens of outdoor musical performances on the porches and patios of local businesses along Broadway Street in downtown Cape Vincent.

There will also be sidewalk sales, an artist market and free children’s entertainment on the village green, including face painting, games and more, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Musical performances by:

Tas Cru and Mary Ann Casale;

Loren Barrigar;

Louis Watterson;

Midnight Ryders;

Dog Hill Road;

The Flanigans;

Quill and Plow;

The Schmoovers;

Garland City Fiddlers;

Peg Dolan;

Shannon and Joseph Foy;

Gabriel Shepherd;

Sarah Parker Ada;

Emma Bee;

Gary Walts; and

Chris Jones.

More information on the “Stroll on Broadway” Music Fest or the Cape Vincent Arts Council is available on their website.