Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions at Jefferson County beaches

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service out of Buffalo reminds all that a beach hazards statement remains in effect.
The NWS warns beachgoers that strong and dangerous currents could lead to hazardous swimming conditions. All are encouraged to stay out of the water until the conditions subside.
The current statement remains in effect until 8 p.m. on August 25.
