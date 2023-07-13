WATERTOWN (WWTI) – The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a beach hazard statement for Jefferson County at 10:52 a.m. Thursday, July 13.

The advisory is in effect from noon until 11 p.m. tonight and advises beachgoers to avoid swimming due to due to dangerous swimming conditions.

The NWS said strong currents are prompting the warning. The forecast calls for thunderstorms and the potential for heavy rains. A flood watch also remains in effect for Lewis County until 11 p.m. tonight.

Lake Ontario also has a small craft advisory in effect from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m. The advisory extends from Mexico Bay to the St. Lawrence River. Winds of 15 to 25 knots have been forecasted and could capsize or damage small watercrafts.