ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for the northern and southwestern portions of St. Lawrence County.

According to the NWS, a strong thunderstorm will impact these areas of the county around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, June 16.

This was confirmed after a doppler radar began tracking a strong thunderstorm west of Ogdensburg around 7:30 a.m. The storm at the time was moving 45 miles per hour.

The NWS warned that this storm has the potential to bring winds in excess of 40 miles per hour and pea size hail. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This may result in minor damage to outdoor objects.

If outdoors, residents are urged to seek shelter. If on or near the St. Lawrence River, the NWS warned to get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle.

Locations impacted include Ogdensburg, Canton, Lisbon, Heuvelton, Madrid, Morley, Waddington, Chipman and West Potsdam.

