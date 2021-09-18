Strong thunderstorm, high wind warning for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a strong thunderstorm warning for Lewis County. The storm will impact the southeastern area of Lewis County through 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the NWS, the doppler radar was tracking the storm moving southeast at 10 miles per hour from nine miles north of Boonville. They also reported winds over 40 miles per hour.

The locations affected by the storm include Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Talcottville, and Brantingham.

The NWS advises the public to remain indoors throughout the duration of the storm and stay aware of their surrounding as the winds could blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs.