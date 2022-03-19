NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special weather statement has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego Counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong thunderstorm will affect portions of southwestern Jefferson, southwestern Lewis, and Oswego Counties. Doppler radar showed thunderstorms extending from Oswego to around Fulton around 2:25 p.m. on March 19.

Another storm was shown on the radar extending from eight miles north of Pulaski to six miles southwest of Camden. The storm was moving east at 35 miles per hour.

The radar showed that the storms were moving northeast at around 35 miles per hour. The NWS also warned residents in the areas that wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour.

The conditions will specifically affect Carthage, Lowville, Redfield, Highmarket, Barnes Corners, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Richland, Denmark, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Williamstown, Lyonsdale, Greig, Orwell, Lorraine, Copenhagen, Sandy Creek, Cleveland And Port Leyden. This includes Interstate 81 between exits 37 and 38.

The thunderstorms are expected to impact the areas until 4 p.m. on Sunday. The NWS advised residents that the conditions could knock down tree limbs, blow around unsecured objects and that the heavy rainfall may lead to localized ponding of water.

Since the storms may intensify, individuals are encouraged to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.