WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Special weather statements have been issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties.

According to the National Weather Service, a line of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson and northwestern Lewis counties through the early evening on Wednesday.

The NWS said that a doppler radar tracked this line of storms at 4:28 p.m. over Clayton, New York and it was moving southeast at 20 miles per hour.

These storms have the potential to cause high winds exceeding 40 miles per hour. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.

Torrential rainfall is likely with these storms which may lead to localized flooding. Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning is also occurring.

This line of storms is intensifying. Residents are urged to seek shelter.

Areas impacted by these special weather statements include Watertown, Fort Drum, Carthage, West Carthage, Clayton, Dexter, Glen Park, Herrings, Redwood, Kring Point State Park, Wellesley Island State Park, Cedar Point State Park, Barnes Corners, Black River, Philadelphia, Rodman, Brownville, Alexandria Bay, Theresa and Copenhagen.

This includes interstate 81 between exits 44 and 52.