Severe thunderstorms to hit Jefferson, Lewis counties

(UPDATE) — At 7:25 a.m. severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 15 miles southwest of Cedar Park State Park to eight miles south of Pulaski. These storms are moving Northeast at 65 miles per hour.

This line of storms has the potential to bring wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny sized hail.

The National Weather Service has updated impacted locations to include Watertown, Fort Drum, Lowville, West Carthage, Clayton and Adams, New York.

Residents are urged to move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

This severe thunderstorm warning will remain in effect through 8:15 a.m.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A special weather statement has been issued for counties in the North Country.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo, New York, is alerting local residents of a strong thunderstorm that is expect to hit southwestern Jefferson, Southwestern Lewis, Cayuga and Oswego counties on Monday, June 21.

According to the NWS, at 6:55 a.m., a strong thunderstorm was located over Fair Haven Beach State Park in Fair Haven, New York, and was moving northeast at 55 mph.

This storm is has the potential to bring wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

Locations to be impacted by this storm include:

Oswego, Fulton, Sandy Island Beach State Park, Pulaski, Central Square, Adams, Redfield, Selkirk Shores State Park, Mexico Point State Park, Nine Mile Point, Southwick Beach State Park, Battle Island State Park, Henderson Harbor, Adams Center, Hastings, Scriba, Volney, Richland, Constantia and West Monroe.