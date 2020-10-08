BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A structure fire has been reported by a Brownville resident Thursday morning.
The fire was confirmed to be ongoing at the corner of Route 54 and State Route 180 in the town of Brownville.
Members of the Brownville Fire Department, Depauville Volunteer Fire Department, Three Mile Bay Fire Department and Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.
According to an anonymous source, a local resident was driving to work when they called in the fire. The source stated that they attempted to knock on the door of the structure, and alert residents, but no one appeared to be home.
The attached video and report was sent in at 8 a.m. on Thursday October, 8, 2020. The source requested to remain anonymous.
LATEST STORIES:
- How 1 billion doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be transported across the US, once developed
- Sam’s Club to hire 2,000 employees, launch shipping to prepare for increased holiday demands
- Structure fire reported in Brownville, Thursday morning
- Funding secured to help expand New York addiction telehealth services
- Pres. Trump says he won’t participate in 2nd debate after it goes virtual
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.