Structure fire reported in Brownville, Thursday morning

BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A structure fire has been reported by a Brownville resident Thursday morning.

The fire was confirmed to be ongoing at the corner of Route 54 and State Route 180 in the town of Brownville.

Members of the Brownville Fire Department, Depauville Volunteer Fire Department, Three Mile Bay Fire Department and Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department assisted on the scene.

According to an anonymous source, a local resident was driving to work when they called in the fire. The source stated that they attempted to knock on the door of the structure, and alert residents, but no one appeared to be home.

The attached video and report was sent in at 8 a.m. on Thursday October, 8, 2020. The source requested to remain anonymous.

