Student composers and performers to be highlighted at SUNY Potsdam virtual concert

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Student composers and performers will be recognized by SUNY Potsdam on October 19.

The Crane School of Music at SUNY Potsdam has announced the Crane Student Composers Forum, which will highlight student work. The Forum will be streamed live to the public from the Sara M. Snell Theater.

According to the Crane School, featured in the Forum will be two live solo performances, a live trio performance and several prerecorded pieces.

Forum composer Amanda Rizzo commented on how COVID-19 inspired her piece which will feature Clarinetist Manya Kester, and will be streamed as one of the prerecorded pieces.

“I finished this piece during the COVID-19 quarantine, and I wanted to represent what I felt during that time,” stated Rizzo. “There are moments of uncertainty and obscureness, and there are long, dark passages as well. I felt like I was constantly searching for ways to comfort myself during this difficult time, which is what inspired the title of this piece.”

The live virtual concert will be held on October 19 at 7:30 p.m. and will be streamed on the Crane School of Music’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

