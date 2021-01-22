Student COVID-19 case confirmed in Lowville Elementary School

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student has tested positive for COVID-19 within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.
Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King alerted the community on Thursday that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. Dunckel-King confirmed that the student attends Lowville Elementary School.
However, according to Superintendent Dunckel-King, the student was not present at school during the infectious period.
The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Lowville Academy and Central School District as of January 21, 2021.
|Student COVID-19 cases
|Staff/teacher COVID-19 cases
|Total
|Lowville Elementary
|22
|4
|26
|Lowville Middle School
|14
|2
|16
|Lowville High School
|15
|2
|17
|Total
|59