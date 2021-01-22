Student COVID-19 case confirmed in Lowville Elementary School

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student has tested positive for COVID-19 within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King alerted the community on Thursday that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. Dunckel-King confirmed that the student attends Lowville Elementary School.

However, according to Superintendent Dunckel-King, the student was not present at school during the infectious period.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Lowville Academy and Central School District as of January 21, 2021.