Student COVID-19 case confirmed in Lowville Elementary School

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A student has tested positive for COVID-19 within the Lowville Academy and Central School District.

Lowville Superintendent Rebecca Dunckel-King alerted the community on Thursday that a student tested positive for the coronavirus. Dunckel-King confirmed that the student attends Lowville Elementary School.

However, according to Superintendent Dunckel-King, the student was not present at school during the infectious period.

The following data represents COVID-19 cases in the Lowville Academy and Central School District as of January 21, 2021.

Student COVID-19 casesStaff/teacher COVID-19 casesTotal
Lowville Elementary22426
Lowville Middle School14216
Lowville High School15217
Total59

