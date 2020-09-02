Student COVID-19 testing completed at JCC residence hall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As students moved in to the residence halls at Jefferson Community College, COVID-19 testing was mandatory.

However, the college has announced the completion of testing for all students and some hopeful results.

Jefferson Community College announced on September 1 that all tests came back negative. After collaborating with Watertown Urgent Care, the college tested 104 students before the start of classes on August 31, 2020.

“Starting the semester off with this good news of 100% negative results for our residence hall students is definitely a win for our campus community but we caution students to remain vigilant and continue to exhibit responsible behavior,” stated JCC President Ty. A Stone. “The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff is our primary focus at this time.”

According to the college, in order to comply with their reopening plan submitted to SUNY in July, the residence hall will operate under a reduced capacity. Safety precautions have be implemented including occupancy limits in social spaces, activity rooms and laundry facilities.

Additionally, all guests must complete screening forms upon entry.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.