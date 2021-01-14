Student-led Youth Philanthropy Council awards $5K in mission-based grants to North Country organizations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A local student-led council has granted funding to North Country non-profit organizations.

The Youth Philanthropy Council of the Northern New York Community Foundation announced that they recently awarded $5 thousand in grant funding to five non profits in the North Country region. The funding from the Council aims to support mission-based work and help the organizations continue their programming.

According to the NNYCF, The Orchestra of Northern New York, Friends of Lewis County Hospice, the Mental Health Association in Jefferson County, North Country Public Radio and St. Lawrence Land Trust were all awarded $1,000 from the Council.

NNYCF Executive Director Rande Richardson stated that this is the first year that the Youth Philanthropy Council has awarded these mission-based grants.

“We thought it would be valuable to have the students focus on the work and mission rather than the details of a project proposal,” stated Richardson. “This helped them gain a better sense of value each organization brings to the people in the region as well.”

The NNYCF added that funding for these mission-based grants was supported through the Herring College Memorial Fund.