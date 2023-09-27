NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced a multi-agency collaboration with New York PBS stations to support the mental well-being of prekindergarten through grade 12 students by equipping educators with resources and strategies they can rely on.

Student Mental Health Matters: A Toolkit for Educators is produced by The WNET Group with assistance from the state Office of Mental Health and the State Education and is available free online and provides more than 50 digital videos addressing topics specific to youth mental health.

“New York educators are at the forefront of our efforts to address the youth mental health crisis in our state, — This unique partnership between public broadcasting and New York State will provide them with resources and strategies they can use to help address student mental health issues they see arising at schools and in classrooms across our state.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Launched in recognition of Suicide Prevention Month in New York State and World Mental Health Day on Tuesday, October 10, the toolkit is designed to equip educators, school staff and school-based mental health professionals with critical knowledge and strategies needed to support the students’ mental well-being. The toolkit is available for free to all New York educators through PBS LearningMedia.

The toolkit was developed by the WNET Group –the nonprofit parent company of station THIRTEEN –with support from:

New York’s Office of Mental Health;

New York’s State Education Department;

Mental Health Technology Transfer Center Network;

The National Center for School Mental Health, the Child Mind Institute; and

Other public media stations.

The toolkit focuses on five distinct topics that primary and secondary educators often encounter among students — suicide prevention, stress and anxiety, self-harm, adverse childhood experiences and social media. Each topic includes videos providing expert opinions from mental health professionals, school administrators and educators. Each page is aimed at:

Helping teachers to better understand these challenges;

Student perspectives revealing the lived experience of students; and

Strategies providing real-world applications for teachers’ practices.

Almost 70,000 educators throughout the State access PBS LearningMedia resources each month to complement classroom instruction.

Funding for the toolkit was included as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, the $300,000 addition was set aside to develop the education resource to improve student mental health through trauma-informed care, therapeutic crisis interventions and suicide prevention. Hochul secured $30 million in the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget to expand mental health services for school-aged children throughout the state, including $20 million for school-based mental health services and $10 million to implement wraparound services training.

The Budget also closes gaps in insurance coverage that have been a barrier to individuals needing mental health care and substance use disorder services. One of several critical changes will be requiring commercial insurance plans to cover services provided in school-based mental health clinics.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control released its Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which found worrisome mental health trends among school-aged youth between 2011 and 2021 – particularly among teen girls. Almost a third of teen girls considered attempting suicide in 2021, an 19% increase from the prior decade. About three in five felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, twice the rate of teen boys and represents a nearly 60% increase over the rate recorded in 2011.

The CDC report also found that youth from marginalized populations were more likely to suffer mental health issues. More than half of LGBTQ+ students indicated having poor mental health, with one in five reported attempting suicide in the past year. The CDC report also shows that suicide attempts were also elevated among Black youth when compared to White youth.