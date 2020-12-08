Student Trustee Kelvin Reyes elected to JCC Board of Trustees

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Kelvin S. Reyes of Manhattan has been elected by the student body at Jefferson Community College to serve as student trustee on the JCC Board of Trustees for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Reyes is majoring in homeland security at JCC. Committed to having a robust college experience, he is involved in many activities on campus. He serves as a peer mentor in the College’s Educational Opportunity Program and works in the Campus Safety and Security Office.

Reyes served as a student ambassador in Enrollment Services assisting with coordinating events and leading campus tours. He has also been named to the Dean’s List.

Reyes anticipates participating in an Educational Opportunity Program externship in spring 2021 semester that will provide an opportunity to gain hands-on experience in the political arena working in a New York State senator’s office. He aspires to work in the intelligence community combatting terrorism and ultimately pursuing a career in politics.

In his community, Reyes volunteered time with the New York Restoration Project as an environmental protection volunteer planting vegetation in parks around New York City, testing the PH level of the Hudson River to collect environmental data and educate youth about the park’s vegetation and environmental protection initiatives.

Reyes’ first official Board of Trustees meeting was October 6, 2020.

