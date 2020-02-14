Students added to JCC Fall 2019 President’s and Dean’s List

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) - State Senator Patty Ritchie, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay and Assemblyman Mark Walczyk applauded Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement of a 20-site dredging project designed to help strengthen shorelines along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River and protect communities from future flooding.

The projects are part of the $300 million in Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative (REDI) funding announced last year following another season of record high water along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.