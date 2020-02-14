Students added to JCC Fall 2019 President’s and Dean’s List

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – More students have highlighted their academic success, earning a spot on Jefferson Community College’s President’s & Dean’s List.

The students named to the President’s List earned a grade point average of 3.6 to 4.0 out of a possible 4.0. The students named to the Dean’s List earned a grade point average of 3.2 to 3.59 out of a possible 4.0.

Fall 2019 President’s List Additions:

Adams
Hannah E. Babcock
Murielle Fedorko
Nicholas C. Henry
Sydney F. Hess
Eldon Montague
Abigail E. Piddock
Logan Simpson

Adams Center
Kaylee M. Clark
Jillian Flint
Owen Z. Vincent

Alexandria Bay
Mya J. Weaver

Belleville
Karrigan R. Riordan

Black River
Emily V. Mueller
Carole Wilay

Carthage
Hayley E. DeLair-Crovitz
Brecken A. Feldmann
Shae G. Thornton

Chaumont
Jaycee M. Paige
Simarra Willett
Isaiah J. Wilson

Clayton
Rebecca L. Baltz
Madison A. Briggs
Savannah A. Henderson
Grace A. Seybert

Ellisburg
Helina Disbro

Felts Mills
Brian S. Williams

Fort Drum
Caroline G. Culbreth
Nathan Doremus
Nicoleas B. Gittins

Lacona
Riley M. Dowlearn
McKenzie S. Kwak

LaFargeville
Trenton W. Barnes
Skyla J. Clark
Avery L. Peck
Peyton S. Sammons

Lorraine
Codie Wheeler

Lowville
Maggie M. Farney
Mckenna S. Mahoney

Mannsville
Madison C. Bauer
Jenna M. Canipe

Philadelphia
Logan I. Patterson
Alexa H. Solar

Plessis
Meghan L. Wardell

Redwood
Samuel Felicia
Lindsey M. Monica

Sackets Harbor
Madison E. Derouin

Theresa
Robert E. Alexander, III
Gavin S. Babcock

Watertown
Skylar Adderley
Giavanna C. Doldo
Tuyen A. Huynh
Saad Jamil
Kate O’Neil
Sarah A. Towles
Andrew Victoria

Wellesley Island
Jarett R. Beach


Fall 2019 Dean’s List Additions:

Adams
Colden J. Montague

Adams Center
Jaeden A. Moscarelli

Carthage
Jacey J. LaComb
Nicholas Spears

Chaumont
Frederick R. O’Brien

Clayton
Lydia C. Cantwell
Kaylee M. L’Huillier

Copenhagen
Sandra A. Aubin
Mackenzie L. Wheeler

Dexter
John J. Thomas

Felts Mills
Jocelyn R. Bura

Redwood
Payton J. Ridley

Sackets Harbor
Ashley E. Wilson

Watertown
Hannah M. Gates

