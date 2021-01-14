Students at General Brown High School positive COVID-19

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWTI) — General Brown Central School District has confirmed new cases of COVID-19.

General Brown Central School District Superintendent Barbara Case alerted the community on Wednesday that two students have tested positive for the coronavirus. According to Superintendent Case, both students attend General Brown Junior/ Senior High School.

Superintendent Case confirmed that no students or employees have been identified as close contacts. The District is currently working with Jefferson County Public Health to perform contact tracing.

As of January 14, 2021, the following data is the most current regarding COVID-19 cases in General Brown Central School District.