Students at various Jefferson-Lewis BOCES Technical Centers test positive for COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Jefferson-Lewis BOCES has confirmed multiple cases of COVID-19 across separate facilities.

Jefferson-Lewis BOCES confirmed on Tuesday that a student at the Bohlen Technical Center in Watertown tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally on Wednesday, BOCES administration confirmed that a student at the Sackett Technical Center in Lowville tested postive for the virus.

Both announcements were made after confirmation from Jefferson County and Lewis County Public Health.

According to BOCES Administration, they are working with Public Health in both counties to peform contact tracing.

Those identified as a close contact will be notified either by BOCES or Public Health.

