(WWTI) — The 2022 Congressional Art Competition has officially begun.

The competition is held each spring and encourages students across the nation to submit their visual art to their representative’s office. The goal of the competition is to recognize and inspire artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.

Artwork entered by students can be up to 26 inches by 26 inches, up to four inches in depth, but should not weigh more than 15 pounds. Additionally, all entries must be original in concept, design, and execution and can not violate any U.S. copyright laws.

Students can submit paintings done using oil, acrylics, or watercolor and drawings done using pastels, colored pencils, pencil, charcoal, ink, and markers. The competition also accepts collages but they must be two-dimensional and prints can be submitted such as lithographs, silkscreen, and block prints.

Students are also encouraged to create a mixed media piece for the competition by using more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, or other mediums. They can also submit computer-generated art or photography pieces.

The full list of rules and regulations for both students and teachers regarding the competition can be found here. Those interested in participating in the competition are required to fill out the student information and release form and submit their work by April 27.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said she is excited to see the artwork students from the North Country are able to produce for the competition.

“Each year, I look forward to receiving dozens of incredible pieces of art showcasing the talent of students in my district for the Congressional Art Competition,” Congresswoman Stefanik said. “This competition is an amazing opportunity for students to display their artistic prowess and creativity. I am proud to work to empower young people to showcase their personalities through their artistic expression, and I look forward to showcasing the winner’s artwork in the United States Capitol to show the creativity of New York’s 21st District.”

Panels of district artists will select the winning entries. The chosen winning pieces must arrive framed while still remaining under the maximum dimensions.

Winners will be recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works will then be displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol alongside artwork from students from across the nation.

According to the United States House of Representatives, the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982 and since then more than 650,000 high school students have participated. The competition is sponsored by the Congressional Institute each year.