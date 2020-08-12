Study: New York is state with most improved health during COVID-19

(WWTI) – The social distancing restrictions put in place by states have helped slow the spread of COVID-19, but the U.S. has seen large spikes in confirmed new cases between June and August.
The rates of infection, hospitalization and death are vital information for public health, but also from an economic perspective.
According to a WalletHub study that compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 13 key metrics, New York is the state with the most improved health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
New York received the following ranks:
- 5th most improved in death rate this week
- 3rd most improved in positive COVID-19 testing rate
- 6th most improved in COVID-19 hospitalization rate
- 1st most improved for COVID-19 current estimated transmission.
New York ranked the most improved overall. Mississippi received the lowest rank in improvement overall.
