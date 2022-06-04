(WWTI) — Although the pandemic put a hold on many people’s summer travel plans over the last two years, restrictions have been lifted and travel has become more possible for those looking to explore somewhere new.

According to Destination Analysts, nearly 80% of American travelers plan to take a trip in 2022. To help people decide which travel destinations will give them the most bang for their buck the personal-finance website Wallethub developed a ranking of the cheapest destinations in the United States that are also the easiest to reach.

Wallethub analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 43 key indicators. The data ranged from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to COVID-19 cases.

According to the website, the study focused on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability. However, it also took into account the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination to ensure visitors will stay busy and entertained throughout the trip.

The study found that the average flight to a popular summer destination costs $356, lasts 3 hours and 34 minutes, and has 0.3 connections. Additionally, the Los Angeles metro area was found to be the most attractive destination on the West Coast, and the Washington, D.C. metro area was ranked as the most attractive destination on the East Coast.

Florida and Texas were home to the top summer destinations in the U.S., each with at least two metro areas in the top 15. Oppositely, New York and California had the largest numbers of the most unpopular summer destinations, each with two metro areas.

The top five ranked travel destinations in order were Orlando, Florida, Washington, DC, Tampa, Florida, Austin, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The complete list of ranked travel destinations and each area’s score for each category is listed below.
 

Rank Destination
(Metro Area)		Total Score Travel Costs & Hassles Local Costs Attractions Weather Activities Safety 
1Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area69.97352566218
2Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area67.1097613191215
3Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area66.8418502540102
4Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area64.37322711212338
5Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area63.8557232113132
6Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area63.512894249918
7Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area63.161198191233
8Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area62.9735931752014
9Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area62.9522834481372
10San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area62.0629620383855
11Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area61.9455771467310
12Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area61.8466166131437
13Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area61.43491841225923
14Jacksonville, FL Metro Area61.14601929612516
15Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area61.10126918421951
16Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area60.9127444178048
17Tulsa, OK Metro Area59.6751260187844
18Knoxville, TN Metro Area59.6536775365054
19San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area59.58309678056
20St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area59.56632128122466
21El Paso, TX Metro Area59.42761373107612
22Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area59.3231126598374
23Columbia, SC Metro Area59.1142968286364
24New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area58.875085466777
25New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area58.62626015391849
26Springfield, MO Metro Area58.5283864276982
27Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area58.45153217151198
28Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area58.4333299945797
29Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area58.3816926377313
30Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area58.22347470N/A159
31Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area58.15672221413247
32Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area58.05266637712725
33Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area57.89135754765231
34Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area57.86803640163628
35Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area57.5174645793941
36Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area57.29684369443720
37Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area57.23215816702176
38Lafayette, LA Metro Area57.04193783478743
39Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area57.0081422264253
40Wichita, KS Metro Area56.9147578338960
41Richmond, VA Metro Area56.80254747323089
42Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area56.6854366299978
43Fresno, CA Metro Area56.4752827228521
44Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area56.249383155459
45Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area55.6961488656790
46Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area55.67538059263436
47Columbus, OH Metro Area55.46743156205739
48San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area55.441095595827
49Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area55.24728930314511
50Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area54.87854126234740
51Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area54.87242455N/A1785
52Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area54.8461835376880
53Albuquerque, NM Metro Area54.7138173654199
54Tucson, AZ Metro Area54.24226123573394
55Madison, WI Metro Area54.09145349874070
56Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area54.02704827434961
57Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area54.00833538525426
58Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area53.9892119502873
59Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area53.84693410059914
60Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area53.40583352566269
61Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area53.36205557824658
62Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area53.27592381347079
63Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area53.24412090259292
64Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area53.238679377686
65Akron, OH Metro Area53.22394979749642
66Toledo, OH Metro Area52.86433076639067
67Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area52.80824051145183
68Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area52.64406292687450
69Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area52.23654577358865
70Boise City, ID Metro Area51.15787548306457
71San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area50.68379343885619
72Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area50.64467133786671
73Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area50.63755680N/A7722
74Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area50.61238442932234
75North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area50.38797391N/A715
76Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area50.27738710901646
77Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area50.23714446138295
78Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area50.14915439514452
79Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area49.8395679864431
80Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area49.69876387606129
81Rochester, NY Metro Area49.53646850853568
82Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area49.04981562465356
83Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area48.65110089916017
84Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area48.33177053898187
85Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area48.19578695819324
86Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area48.19779112732975
87Syracuse, NY Metro Area47.93486567845591
88Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area47.894978942681
89Bakersfield, CA Metro Area47.0890908249830
90Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area46.93973986539535
91Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area45.40895158548488
92McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area44.85100194589784
93Jackson, MS Metro Area44.82841097810096
94Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area44.09887871247293
95Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area43.61966474867545
96Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area42.38948884695862
97Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area42.12992693829463
98Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area41.59568185726597
99Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area41.3745999695863
100Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area41.294452249248100

More information on the study, areas with the lowest cost, and more can be found on the Wallethub website.