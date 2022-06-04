(WWTI) — Although the pandemic put a hold on many people’s summer travel plans over the last two years, restrictions have been lifted and travel has become more possible for those looking to explore somewhere new.
According to Destination Analysts, nearly 80% of American travelers plan to take a trip in 2022. To help people decide which travel destinations will give them the most bang for their buck the personal-finance website Wallethub developed a ranking of the cheapest destinations in the United States that are also the easiest to reach.
Wallethub analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 43 key indicators. The data ranged from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to COVID-19 cases.
According to the website, the study focused on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability. However, it also took into account the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination to ensure visitors will stay busy and entertained throughout the trip.
The study found that the average flight to a popular summer destination costs $356, lasts 3 hours and 34 minutes, and has 0.3 connections. Additionally, the Los Angeles metro area was found to be the most attractive destination on the West Coast, and the Washington, D.C. metro area was ranked as the most attractive destination on the East Coast.
Florida and Texas were home to the top summer destinations in the U.S., each with at least two metro areas in the top 15. Oppositely, New York and California had the largest numbers of the most unpopular summer destinations, each with two metro areas.
The top five ranked travel destinations in order were Orlando, Florida, Washington, DC, Tampa, Florida, Austin, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The complete list of ranked travel destinations and each area’s score for each category is listed below.
|Rank
|Destination
(Metro Area)
|Total Score
|Travel Costs & Hassles
|Local Costs
|Attractions
|Weather
|Activities
|Safety
|1
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area
|69.97
|35
|25
|6
|62
|1
|8
|2
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area
|67.10
|9
|76
|13
|19
|12
|15
|3
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area
|66.84
|18
|50
|25
|40
|10
|2
|4
|Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area
|64.37
|32
|27
|11
|21
|23
|38
|5
|Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area
|63.85
|5
|72
|32
|11
|31
|32
|6
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area
|63.51
|28
|94
|2
|49
|9
|18
|7
|Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area
|63.16
|11
|98
|19
|1
|2
|33
|8
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area
|62.97
|3
|59
|31
|75
|20
|14
|9
|Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area
|62.95
|2
|28
|34
|48
|13
|72
|10
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area
|62.06
|29
|6
|20
|38
|38
|55
|11
|Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area
|61.94
|55
|77
|14
|67
|3
|10
|12
|Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area
|61.84
|66
|16
|61
|3
|14
|37
|13
|Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area
|61.43
|49
|18
|41
|22
|59
|23
|14
|Jacksonville, FL Metro Area
|61.14
|60
|19
|29
|61
|25
|16
|15
|Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area
|61.10
|12
|69
|18
|42
|19
|51
|16
|Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area
|60.91
|27
|4
|44
|17
|80
|48
|17
|Tulsa, OK Metro Area
|59.67
|51
|2
|60
|18
|78
|44
|18
|Knoxville, TN Metro Area
|59.65
|36
|7
|75
|36
|50
|54
|19
|San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area
|59.58
|30
|96
|7
|80
|5
|6
|20
|St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area
|59.56
|63
|21
|28
|12
|24
|66
|21
|El Paso, TX Metro Area
|59.42
|76
|13
|73
|10
|76
|12
|22
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area
|59.32
|31
|12
|65
|9
|83
|74
|23
|Columbia, SC Metro Area
|59.11
|42
|9
|68
|28
|63
|64
|24
|New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area
|58.87
|50
|85
|4
|66
|7
|77
|25
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area
|58.62
|62
|60
|15
|39
|18
|49
|26
|Springfield, MO Metro Area
|58.52
|8
|38
|64
|27
|69
|82
|27
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area
|58.45
|15
|32
|17
|15
|11
|98
|28
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area
|58.43
|33
|29
|99
|45
|79
|7
|29
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area
|58.38
|16
|92
|63
|7
|73
|13
|30
|Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area
|58.22
|34
|74
|70
|N/A
|15
|9
|31
|Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area
|58.15
|67
|22
|21
|41
|32
|47
|32
|Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area
|58.05
|26
|66
|37
|71
|27
|25
|33
|Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area
|57.89
|13
|57
|54
|76
|52
|31
|34
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area
|57.86
|80
|36
|40
|16
|36
|28
|35
|Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area
|57.51
|7
|46
|45
|79
|39
|41
|36
|Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area
|57.29
|68
|43
|69
|44
|37
|20
|37
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area
|57.23
|21
|58
|16
|70
|21
|76
|38
|Lafayette, LA Metro Area
|57.04
|19
|37
|83
|47
|87
|43
|39
|Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area
|57.00
|81
|42
|22
|6
|42
|53
|40
|Wichita, KS Metro Area
|56.91
|47
|5
|78
|33
|89
|60
|41
|Richmond, VA Metro Area
|56.80
|25
|47
|47
|32
|30
|89
|42
|Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area
|56.68
|54
|3
|66
|29
|99
|78
|43
|Fresno, CA Metro Area
|56.47
|52
|82
|72
|2
|85
|21
|44
|Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area
|56.24
|93
|83
|1
|55
|4
|59
|45
|Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area
|55.69
|6
|14
|88
|65
|67
|90
|46
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area
|55.67
|53
|80
|59
|26
|34
|36
|47
|Columbus, OH Metro Area
|55.46
|74
|31
|56
|20
|57
|39
|48
|San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area
|55.44
|10
|95
|5
|95
|8
|27
|49
|Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area
|55.24
|72
|89
|30
|31
|45
|11
|50
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area
|54.87
|85
|41
|26
|23
|47
|40
|51
|Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area
|54.87
|24
|24
|55
|N/A
|17
|85
|52
|Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area
|54.84
|61
|8
|35
|37
|68
|80
|53
|Albuquerque, NM Metro Area
|54.71
|38
|17
|36
|5
|41
|99
|54
|Tucson, AZ Metro Area
|54.24
|22
|61
|23
|57
|33
|94
|55
|Madison, WI Metro Area
|54.09
|14
|53
|49
|87
|40
|70
|56
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area
|54.02
|70
|48
|27
|43
|49
|61
|57
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area
|54.00
|83
|35
|38
|52
|54
|26
|58
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area
|53.98
|92
|11
|9
|50
|28
|73
|59
|Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area
|53.84
|69
|34
|100
|59
|91
|4
|60
|Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area
|53.40
|58
|33
|52
|56
|62
|69
|61
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area
|53.36
|20
|55
|57
|82
|46
|58
|62
|Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area
|53.27
|59
|23
|81
|34
|70
|79
|63
|Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area
|53.24
|41
|20
|90
|25
|92
|92
|64
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area
|53.23
|86
|79
|3
|77
|6
|86
|65
|Akron, OH Metro Area
|53.22
|39
|49
|79
|74
|96
|42
|66
|Toledo, OH Metro Area
|52.86
|43
|30
|76
|63
|90
|67
|67
|Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area
|52.80
|82
|40
|51
|14
|51
|83
|68
|Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area
|52.64
|40
|62
|92
|68
|74
|50
|69
|Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area
|52.23
|65
|45
|77
|35
|88
|65
|70
|Boise City, ID Metro Area
|51.15
|78
|75
|48
|30
|64
|57
|71
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area
|50.68
|37
|93
|43
|88
|56
|19
|72
|Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area
|50.64
|46
|71
|33
|78
|66
|71
|73
|Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area
|50.63
|75
|56
|80
|N/A
|77
|22
|74
|Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area
|50.61
|23
|84
|42
|93
|22
|34
|75
|North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area
|50.38
|79
|73
|91
|N/A
|71
|5
|76
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area
|50.27
|73
|87
|10
|90
|16
|46
|77
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area
|50.23
|71
|44
|46
|13
|82
|95
|78
|Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area
|50.14
|91
|54
|39
|51
|44
|52
|79
|Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area
|49.83
|95
|67
|98
|64
|43
|1
|80
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area
|49.69
|87
|63
|87
|60
|61
|29
|81
|Rochester, NY Metro Area
|49.53
|64
|68
|50
|85
|35
|68
|82
|Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area
|49.04
|98
|15
|62
|46
|53
|56
|83
|Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area
|48.65
|1
|100
|89
|91
|60
|17
|84
|Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area
|48.33
|17
|70
|53
|89
|81
|87
|85
|Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area
|48.19
|57
|86
|95
|81
|93
|24
|86
|Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area
|48.19
|77
|91
|12
|73
|29
|75
|87
|Syracuse, NY Metro Area
|47.93
|48
|65
|67
|84
|55
|91
|88
|Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area
|47.89
|4
|97
|8
|94
|26
|81
|89
|Bakersfield, CA Metro Area
|47.08
|90
|90
|82
|4
|98
|30
|90
|Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area
|46.93
|97
|39
|86
|53
|95
|35
|91
|Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area
|45.40
|89
|51
|58
|54
|84
|88
|92
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area
|44.85
|100
|1
|94
|58
|97
|84
|93
|Jackson, MS Metro Area
|44.82
|84
|10
|97
|8
|100
|96
|94
|Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area
|44.09
|88
|78
|71
|24
|72
|93
|95
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area
|43.61
|96
|64
|74
|86
|75
|45
|96
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area
|42.38
|94
|88
|84
|69
|58
|62
|97
|Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area
|42.12
|99
|26
|93
|82
|94
|63
|98
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area
|41.59
|56
|81
|85
|72
|65
|97
|99
|Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area
|41.37
|45
|99
|96
|95
|86
|3
|100
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area
|41.29
|44
|52
|24
|92
|48
|100
More information on the study, areas with the lowest cost, and more can be found on the Wallethub website.