(WWTI) — Although the pandemic put a hold on many people’s summer travel plans over the last two years, restrictions have been lifted and travel has become more possible for those looking to explore somewhere new.

According to Destination Analysts, nearly 80% of American travelers plan to take a trip in 2022. To help people decide which travel destinations will give them the most bang for their buck the personal-finance website Wallethub developed a ranking of the cheapest destinations in the United States that are also the easiest to reach.

Wallethub analyzed 100 of the largest metro areas across 43 key indicators. The data ranged from the cost of the cheapest flight to the number of attractions to COVID-19 cases.

According to the website, the study focused on the cost and convenience of traveling to each location as well as its affordability. However, it also took into account the number of attractions and variety of activities in each destination to ensure visitors will stay busy and entertained throughout the trip.

The study found that the average flight to a popular summer destination costs $356, lasts 3 hours and 34 minutes, and has 0.3 connections. Additionally, the Los Angeles metro area was found to be the most attractive destination on the West Coast, and the Washington, D.C. metro area was ranked as the most attractive destination on the East Coast.

Florida and Texas were home to the top summer destinations in the U.S., each with at least two metro areas in the top 15. Oppositely, New York and California had the largest numbers of the most unpopular summer destinations, each with two metro areas.

The top five ranked travel destinations in order were Orlando, Florida, Washington, DC, Tampa, Florida, Austin, Texas, and Salt Lake City, Utah. The complete list of ranked travel destinations and each area’s score for each category is listed below.



Rank Destination

(Metro Area) Total Score Travel Costs & Hassles Local Costs Attractions Weather Activities Safety 1 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Metro Area 69.97 35 25 6 62 1 8 2 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area 67.10 9 76 13 19 12 15 3 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Metro Area 66.84 18 50 25 40 10 2 4 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area 64.37 32 27 11 21 23 38 5 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Area 63.85 5 72 32 11 31 32 6 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area 63.51 28 94 2 49 9 18 7 Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area 63.16 11 98 19 1 2 33 8 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metro Area 62.97 3 59 31 75 20 14 9 Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN Metro Area 62.95 2 28 34 48 13 72 10 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area 62.06 29 6 20 38 38 55 11 Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, FL Metro Area 61.94 55 77 14 67 3 10 12 Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area 61.84 66 16 61 3 14 37 13 Raleigh-Cary, NC Metro Area 61.43 49 18 41 22 59 23 14 Jacksonville, FL Metro Area 61.14 60 19 29 61 25 16 15 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area 61.10 12 69 18 42 19 51 16 Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area 60.91 27 4 44 17 80 48 17 Tulsa, OK Metro Area 59.67 51 2 60 18 78 44 18 Knoxville, TN Metro Area 59.65 36 7 75 36 50 54 19 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area 59.58 30 96 7 80 5 6 20 St. Louis, MO-IL Metro Area 59.56 63 21 28 12 24 66 21 El Paso, TX Metro Area 59.42 76 13 73 10 76 12 22 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Metro Area 59.32 31 12 65 9 83 74 23 Columbia, SC Metro Area 59.11 42 9 68 28 63 64 24 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area 58.87 50 85 4 66 7 77 25 New Orleans-Metairie, LA Metro Area 58.62 62 60 15 39 18 49 26 Springfield, MO Metro Area 58.52 8 38 64 27 69 82 27 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area 58.45 15 32 17 15 11 98 28 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Metro Area 58.43 33 29 99 45 79 7 29 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA Metro Area 58.38 16 92 63 7 73 13 30 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL Metro Area 58.22 34 74 70 N/A 15 9 31 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area 58.15 67 22 21 41 32 47 32 Pittsburgh, PA Metro Area 58.05 26 66 37 71 27 25 33 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI Metro Area 57.89 13 57 54 76 52 31 34 Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN Metro Area 57.86 80 36 40 16 36 28 35 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI Metro Area 57.51 7 46 45 79 39 41 36 Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA Metro Area 57.29 68 43 69 44 37 20 37 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area 57.23 21 58 16 70 21 76 38 Lafayette, LA Metro Area 57.04 19 37 83 47 87 43 39 Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area 57.00 81 42 22 6 42 53 40 Wichita, KS Metro Area 56.91 47 5 78 33 89 60 41 Richmond, VA Metro Area 56.80 25 47 47 32 30 89 42 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area 56.68 54 3 66 29 99 78 43 Fresno, CA Metro Area 56.47 52 82 72 2 85 21 44 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area 56.24 93 83 1 55 4 59 45 Dayton-Kettering, OH Metro Area 55.69 6 14 88 65 67 90 46 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area 55.67 53 80 59 26 34 36 47 Columbus, OH Metro Area 55.46 74 31 56 20 57 39 48 San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Metro Area 55.44 10 95 5 95 8 27 49 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA Metro Area 55.24 72 89 30 31 45 11 50 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area 54.87 85 41 26 23 47 40 51 Greenville-Anderson, SC Metro Area 54.87 24 24 55 N/A 17 85 52 Kansas City, MO-KS Metro Area 54.84 61 8 35 37 68 80 53 Albuquerque, NM Metro Area 54.71 38 17 36 5 41 99 54 Tucson, AZ Metro Area 54.24 22 61 23 57 33 94 55 Madison, WI Metro Area 54.09 14 53 49 87 40 70 56 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area 54.02 70 48 27 43 49 61 57 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area 54.00 83 35 38 52 54 26 58 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area 53.98 92 11 9 50 28 73 59 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area 53.84 69 34 100 59 91 4 60 Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area 53.40 58 33 52 56 62 69 61 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY Metro Area 53.36 20 55 57 82 46 58 62 Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area 53.27 59 23 81 34 70 79 63 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area 53.24 41 20 90 25 92 92 64 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV Metro Area 53.23 86 79 3 77 6 86 65 Akron, OH Metro Area 53.22 39 49 79 74 96 42 66 Toledo, OH Metro Area 52.86 43 30 76 63 90 67 67 Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area 52.80 82 40 51 14 51 83 68 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT Metro Area 52.64 40 62 92 68 74 50 69 Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area 52.23 65 45 77 35 88 65 70 Boise City, ID Metro Area 51.15 78 75 48 30 64 57 71 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Metro Area 50.68 37 93 43 88 56 19 72 Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area 50.64 46 71 33 78 66 71 73 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA Metro Area 50.63 75 56 80 N/A 77 22 74 Portland-South Portland, ME Metro Area 50.61 23 84 42 93 22 34 75 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Metro Area 50.38 79 73 91 N/A 71 5 76 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA Metro Area 50.27 73 87 10 90 16 46 77 Memphis, TN-MS-AR Metro Area 50.23 71 44 46 13 82 95 78 Cleveland-Elyria, OH Metro Area 50.14 91 54 39 51 44 52 79 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Metro Area 49.83 95 67 98 64 43 1 80 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area 49.69 87 63 87 60 61 29 81 Rochester, NY Metro Area 49.53 64 68 50 85 35 68 82 Baton Rouge, LA Metro Area 49.04 98 15 62 46 53 56 83 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA Metro Area 48.65 1 100 89 91 60 17 84 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area 48.33 17 70 53 89 81 87 85 Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA Metro Area 48.19 57 86 95 81 93 24 86 Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area 48.19 77 91 12 73 29 75 87 Syracuse, NY Metro Area 47.93 48 65 67 84 55 91 88 Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area 47.89 4 97 8 94 26 81 89 Bakersfield, CA Metro Area 47.08 90 90 82 4 98 30 90 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA Metro Area 46.93 97 39 86 53 95 35 91 Lexington-Fayette, KY Metro Area 45.40 89 51 58 54 84 88 92 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX Metro Area 44.85 100 1 94 58 97 84 93 Jackson, MS Metro Area 44.82 84 10 97 8 100 96 94 Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area 44.09 88 78 71 24 72 93 95 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY Metro Area 43.61 96 64 74 86 75 45 96 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT Metro Area 42.38 94 88 84 69 58 62 97 Lansing-East Lansing, MI Metro Area 42.12 99 26 93 82 94 63 98 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area 41.59 56 81 85 72 65 97 99 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA Metro Area 41.37 45 99 96 95 86 3 100 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area 41.29 44 52 24 92 48 100

More information on the study, areas with the lowest cost, and more can be found on the Wallethub website.