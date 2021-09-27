Submerged boat in Clayton removed from St. Lawrence River, owner found

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The owner of the red and white submerged boat in Clayton has been found and the boat has been safely removed from the water.

Di Prinzio’s restaurant in Clayton had posted a picture of the boat on Sunday with only a few feet of the vessel above the water. The restaurant asked the public to contact them if they had any information on the boat or knew who the owner was.

Later that day R J Marine Associate LTD responded to figure out the best way to remove the boat from the water, according to a post on their Facebook. The business said they worked with the United States Coast Guard, New York State Police, Clayton Fire Department, and the owner to form a plan of action which ultimately resulted in success.

Several more posts on their Facebook page documented the process of removing the boat from the St. Lawrence River. According to the company, the vessel was shifted to the head of the slip, turned and parbuckled using the steel bulkhead and the RJ Marine salvage vessel then pumped and towed to an awaiting trailer.

The company was proud to announce that the removal was completed without any pollutants being released, and no additional damage to the vessel.