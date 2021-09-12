CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — In honor of Suicide Prevention Month there will be a Suicide Prevention Walk in Clayton on September 12.

The walk will take place on the 5k trail around Cerow Recreation Park in Clayton. Registration for the walk will begin at noon on Sunday, with the walk beginning at 1 p.m.

Adults are asked to make a $20 donation, while kids 12 years old and under can walk for free. Those walking are encouraged to make additional donations if possible.

Those participating can choose to make their donation upon completion of eventbrite registration with a credit card or cash the day of the event during check in. All of the proceeds will benefit the local community with the Jefferson County Suicide Prevention Coalition.

There will be a 50/50 drawing and raffles available for the public to enjoy after the walk concludes.