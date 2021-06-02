Summer carnival coming to Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new carnival event will kick-off summer this weekend in Watertown.

During the first weekend of June, Carnival, Eats & Rides will set up at the Salmon Run Mall in the parking lot adjacent to the Olive Garden restaurant.

This carnival will feature rides such as a merry-go-round, swings, children’s train ride, “the Scrambler,” a youth roller coast, giant slide, bumper cars and more.

The event will also include food from Big Kahuna Fair Foods, Ashley Lynn Winery and Main Event Amusements.

Highlighted food items include chicken tenders, deep friend desserts, funnel cakes, cotton candy, wine slushies and philly cheese steaks.

According to Salmon Run Mall Marketing Director Karla Woods, mask wearing is recommended for all attendees and required for those who are not fully vaccinated, social distancing will be strictly enforced and every attendee entering the ride area will complete a brief health screening.

Additionally, hand washing stations and sanitizing supplies will be available throughout the grounds and rides and games will be thoroughly deep cleaned and sanitized regularly.

A schedule of events is included below:

Friday, June 4: Food court opens at 12 p.m., rides open at 4 p.m.

Saturday, June 5: Open 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, June 6: Open 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Entrance and parking to the event is free and unlimited all-day contactless ride bands will be available on a first-come-first-serve basis.