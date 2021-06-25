Summer concert series coming to Lowville Veteran’s Memorial Park

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Live music will return to the streets of the North Country this summer.

Specifically in Lewis County, the Village of Lowville, the American Legion Car Show and Pratt Northam Grant Award have partnered for the summer concert series at the Lowville Veteran’s Memorial Park.

This series will include seven separate concerts throughout the summer, with performances from popular local artists and musicians.

All concerts will be held on Tuesday’s from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The summer concert series lineup is listed below:

June 29: Nelson Brothers

July 6: Bill Burkhard and Kassidy Sauer

July 13: Due North

August 3: Max Scaldione

August 10: Patti Sanford

August 17: Fred and the Ed’s

August 24: Doc Yukon

Attendees are asked to bring seating and smoking and alcohol are strictly prohibited. All unvaccinated individuals are asked to wear a mask.