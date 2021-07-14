Summer Concerts on the Waterfront: Sackets Harbor hosting concert series

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Live music has returned to the waterfront of Lake Ontario.
The Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a summer concert series through August at the Battlefield State Historic site.
These concerts are being held every Sunday at the Battlefield from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The full lineup is listed below:
- July 18: Atlas, 80’s Party
- July 25: Jess Novak Band, Country Rock
- August 1: Son BariKua, Caribbean
- August 8: The Bad Husband’s Band, Vintage Rock
- August 15: The Gibson Brothers, Bluegrass
- August 22: Ruby Shooz, 50’s to 60’s
- August 29: Double Barrel Blues Band, Rock
- September 5: Maria DeSantis Orchestra, Big Band
The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic site is located off main street in the village of Sackets Harbor, New York, and faces Lake Ontario.