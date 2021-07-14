Summer Concerts on the Waterfront: Sackets Harbor hosting concert series

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWTI) — Live music has returned to the waterfront of Lake Ontario.

The Sackets Harbor Chamber of Commerce is hosting a summer concert series through August at the Battlefield State Historic site.

These concerts are being held every Sunday at the Battlefield from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The full lineup is listed below:

July 18: Atlas, 80’s Party

July 25: Jess Novak Band, Country Rock

August 1: Son BariKua, Caribbean

August 8: The Bad Husband’s Band, Vintage Rock

August 15: The Gibson Brothers, Bluegrass

August 22: Ruby Shooz, 50’s to 60’s

August 29: Double Barrel Blues Band, Rock

September 5: Maria DeSantis Orchestra, Big Band

The Sackets Harbor Battlefield State Historic site is located off main street in the village of Sackets Harbor, New York, and faces Lake Ontario.