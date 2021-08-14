BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWTI) — There will be a Summer Craft and Vendor Fair at the Black River Drive In on August 28.

The event will start at 9 a.m. at the Black River Drive In at 28035 NYS RT 3 in Black River. The fair will feature local vendors and crafters until 3 p.m. that afternoon.

Admission to the event will be two dollars for every adult 16 years old or older. The concession stand at the Drive In will be open and have their full menu available to those who attend.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on June 26 but was postponed to August 28 due to weather.