Summer recap: Watertown had wettest summer on record

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Summer of 2021 will be remembered for how wet it was.

To recap, we just had the wettest summer on record in Watertown.

Although the season began with lower amounts of precipitation, rates quickly climbed throuhout the summer. The rainfall for summer was 16.31 inches. This included the wettest July on record where Watertown picked up 7.41 inches of rain for the month.

The North Country region also saw similar rates. Throughout July, many communities in Lewis County were impacted by flooding and severe thunderstorms blew across St. Lawrence County.

Temperatures also varied, but remained high. Did you know for the first time in 12 years, Watertown did not see a high temperature of 90 degrees or warmer in summer? The warmest temperature felt this summer was 89 degrees back on June 27 and June 29.

The average temperature for the summer months (June, July and August) in Watertown was 69.1 degrees. Overall, this was the eighth warmest summer on record. Summer 2021 will end up with above average temperature with the normal temperature hitting 66.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

However, just as we changed the calendar to September, right on cue, it feels more like fall. Check back with ABC50 every day for updated weather forecasts.