JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Individuals now have the opportunity to register for summer sessions at Jefferson Community College.

According to the college, registration is open, and applying for admission is free for those interested in attending. Additionally, the college stated that three out of four students attending a SUNY institution like JCC receive financial aid, and 82% of students attending JCC receive financial aid.

The summer session offers both four-week sessions and an 8-week session. Classes are held on JCC’s campus, online in a variety of formats, on Fort Drum at the McEwen Education Center, and at the Lewis County JCC Education Center.

The summer session schedule is listed below.

4-week early session: June 6, 2022-July 1, 2022

8-week session: June 6, 2022 – August 1, 2022

4-week late session: July 11, 2022 – August 5, 2022

Students returning to JCC after a period of absence, and transfer students, should complete the admissions application online as early as possible or contact Enrollment Services at 315-786-2347 for assistance. Military students should contact the JCC office on Fort Drum at 315-786-6566 to apply for admission and register for classes.

JCC current students who are returning after finishing the spring semester should register via MyJCC online on the JCC website.