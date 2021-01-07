Summit Village confirms 5 residents positive for coronavirus

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Samaritan Health has confirmed an increase in COVID-19 cases at multiple assisted living facilities.
Samaritan Health reported on Wednesday that several residents at Summit Village’s Skilled Nursing Facility and Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for the coronavirus.
Samaritan also reported the following statistics for January 6, 2021 regarding COVID-19.
|Residents Positive
|New Resident Cases
|New Staff Member cases
|Last Positive Case Recorded
|New Resident recoveries
|Deaths
|Samaritan Keep Home
|2
|0
|1
|01/06/2021
|2
|0
|Samaritan Summit Village- Assisted Living
|19
|0
|0
|12/29/2020
|12
|0
|Samaritan Summit Village
|33
|5
|1
|01/06/2021
|3
|2
At this time Samaritan Health has suspended indoor visitations, which will remain until a facility is COVID-19 free for 14 days.
Samaritan is taking general safety measures to limit the spread of the coronavirus. These include:
- Universal masking and eyewear protocols for staff
- Social distancing
- Activities for residents held on floors in limited size
- Upgraded cleaning procedures and regular deep sanitizing
- Temperature checks for long term care residents every eight hours
Additionally, any individual in facilities who display COVID-19 symptoms receive an expedited test and remains isolated until results are confirmed.
The results reported are the most up-to-date confirmed by Samaritan Health.
