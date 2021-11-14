Sunburst Pageant, model search returning to Salmon Run Mall

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The “Merry Christmas Pageant” will be returning to the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown on December 12 at 1 p.m.

According to a press release from the Salmon Run Mall, the pageant is part of the Sunburst Beauty Pageants which hosts events across the nation. The organization is weloming new faces as they continue their model search and pageants.

There will be winners chosen from each of the age divisions with boys being udged seperatley from the girls. There will be eleven divisions including boys under 2-years-old, boys ages 2 to 5, boys ages 5 to 9, girls under 1-year-old, girls 1-year-old, girls ages 2 to 4, girls ages 4 to 6, girls ages 7 to 10, girls ages 11 to 13, girls ages 14 to 17 and girls ages 18 to 27.

The judges will score contestants based on beauty and personality. All participants will recieve a crown and trophy, however, the chosen finalists will be crowned on the day of the comepetition and will advance to the New York Sunburst state finals.

More information on rewards of the contestant can recieve can be found on the Salmon Run Mall wesbite. Those interested in entering the competition can register on the Suburst Beauty website.