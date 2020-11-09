SUNDAY: Multiple potential COVID-19 exposures reported in St. Lawrence County

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Community members are being alerted of the potential of being exposed to the coronavirus.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has confirmed a potential COVID-19 exposure at multiple locations in the county. Both the Potsdam Ponderosa and Countywide Transit Routes have reported COVID-19 exposures.

SLCPHD stated that those who were at the businesses at the listed dates and times are at risk for exposure to COVID-19.

St. Lawrence County Transit Routes 12 and 16

Route 12: Canton, Norwood, Potsdam, Lawrenceville, Nicholville, Hopkinton, Richville, Gouverneur October 28 through 30, 2020: 4:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. an 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. November 2 through 6, 2020: 4:45 a.m. to 9 a.m. an 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



Route 66: Canton, Morley, Lisbon, Heuvelton, Ogdensburg, Morristown, Brier Hill, Hammond, Edwardsville, Pope Mills, Gouverneur, Richville November 2 through 6, 2020: 4 :15 a.m. through 9 a.m.



Potsdam Ponderosa, 185 Market Street, Potsdam, N.Y.

October 30, 2020: 5 p.m. through 6 p.m.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department stated that those who believe they were at the listed locations at these times are recommended to be tested for COVID-19.

Additionally, individuals are recommended to monitor their temperature twice daily for 14 days and contact health providers in further symptoms develop.

COVID-19 symptoms include: fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscles or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

COVID-19 testing is available through local hospital systems:

St. Lawrence Health System 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center 315-713-6655

Clifton Fine Hospital 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton) 315-379-8132

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.