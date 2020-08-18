SUNY Adirondack and SUNY Potsdam sign agreement for theatre program transfers

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new agreement between two State Universities of New York are helping to insure easy transfers in theatre and arts management.

President Dr. Kristine Duffy of SUNY Adirondack and President Dr. Kristine G. Esterberg of SUNY Potsdam signed and agreement for an easy transfer for Adirondack graduates into the Bachelor of Arts programs at Potsdam.

According to the two universities, they are working together to prioritize interested students. This includes advising and degree planning, waived applications fees, and available transfer scholarships.

The transfer program will allow students to complete two years at SUNY Adirondack, and two years at SUNY Potsdam.

“We are proud to partner with our colleagues at SUNY Potsdam to add more direct transfer pathways for our students interested in the theatre arts,” said SUNY Adirondack President Dr. Kristine Duffy. “We share a commitment to advancing a student’s education through small classes, rigorous support and high-quality faculty.”

“We welcome these students from SUNY Adirondack, who come well prepared to complete their degrees in the dynamic fields of arts management and theatre,” said SUNY Potsdam President Dr. Kristin G. Esterberg. “These transfer agreements are good for everyone, and especially students, who can easily see how their two-year associate degree programs link directly with Potsdam’s bachelor’s degree programs.”

The agreements were finalized by the two president’s on July 22, 2020.

