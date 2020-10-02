SUNY Adirondack expands COVID-19 pooled testing to tests students bi-weekly

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Adirondack has announced their expansion of COVID-19 testing for students.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras and SUNY Adirondack President Kristine D. Duffy announced that pooled surveillance testing will expand on-campus. In partnership with SUNY Upstate Medical University, SUNY Adirondack wll test each student once every two weeks. This encompasses the approximately 600 students to live or commute to campus.

“The tremendous work of SUNY Adirondack leaders and students to keep coronavirus off campus is evident in their latest pool testing results, which returned zero positive cases,” said Chancellor Malatras. “Still, President Duffy and her team are committed to expanding testing even further—proof that we will not rest on our laurels and that we will continue to do everything in our power to keep the COVID-19 beast at bay.”

According to SUNY, this announcement follows the recent completion of a round of pooled surveillance testing where 236 people were tested for the virus. SUNY Adirondack stated that none of those tests came back positive.

The pooled testing protocol was yet one more important health and safety measure that SUNY Adirondack implemented as part of our Safe.Smart.Ready planning,” stated SUNY Adirondack President Duffy. “Daily health screening and checkpoints, widespread compliance for face coverings and social distancing, and reducing density on campus to 25 percent of a normal fall semester are all important measures that we hope will continue to keep our community safe.”

Currently SUNY Adirondack has on active case of COVID-19 on campus. The college has conducted 353 pooled tests since the start of the semester.

