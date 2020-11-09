SUNY announces ‘aggressive’ COVID-19 plan for spring 2021 semester

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University of New York has announced their plan for the spring 2021 semester.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras announced a system-wide plan for students and staff to return to in-person instruction for the upcoming spring semester. According to SUNY, this plan was developed alongside public health experts, campus, faculty, student and union ladership.

“With COVID-19 surging nationwide, and with increased cases in New York, SUNY has devised a comprehensive plan to keep this virus at bay throughout the flu season and through the spring semester,” said Chancellor Malatras. “We’ve demonstrated this past fall that by implementing an aggressive strategy to manage COVID, students can safely return to campus.”

As listed on the State University of New York website, main components in this plan include:

Mandatory testing of all students upon return to campus

In-person instruction to be postponed to February 1, 2021

Cancellation of spring break

Masks required at all times

Additionally, Chancellor Malatras is emphasizing the ideology of “What Students Should Know,” which will encompass a notice template for all campuses to customize. Malatras stated that this tocie will help to provide information on testing requirements, mandatory quarantine and isolation, uniform compliance and percentage of courses offered in-person and virtual.

SUNY also stated that they will continue to utilize their COVID-19 Case Tracker during the spring 2021 semester.

All State University of New York Students are being required to be testing for COVID-19 prior to returning to their hometown during for Thanksgiving Break. This includes approximately 140,000 students, and will then require all students to continue their coursework remotely off-campus following the holiday.

The full SUNY spring 2021 guidelines can be found on the systems website.

