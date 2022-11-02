NEW YORK (WWTI) – State University of New York has dropped application fees until Sunday, Nov. 6, across all 64 colleges and universities, according to a press release from SUNY.

Students will be able to apply to up to five SUNY schools free of charge, saving students up to $250 and removing a barrier to college access.

Applicants using ApplySUNY will have the first five campus application fees automatically waived on the payment page. Applicants using the Common App will need to apply campus by campus and select “Yes” to the question: “SUNY is having a free application week. Would you like SUNY to cover your application fee?”

“Waiving application fees provides yet another incentive for prospective students to seek out academic opportunities without the barriers that so often discourage them from pursuing higher education,” SUNY Interim Chancellor Deborah F. Stanley said. “An application fee should not be the deal breaker that prevents an individual from pursuing the many benefits of a higher education. At SUNY, we are always striving to create opportunities to make college more affordable and accessible for every learner, and will continue to do so.”

SUNY offers fee waivers outside the two-week period to 60% of high school seniors, according to the institution. Students in foster care, with military connections, low-income students and students at more than 500 designated high schools can apply for up to seven SUNY colleges for free, saving them up to $350.

New York State families may qualify for free tuition through New York State’s Tuition Assistance Program and/or Excelsior Scholarship. SUNY says 50% of their full-time, in-state undergraduate students pay no tuition after receiving financial aid. Students may apply now for financial aid by filling out FAFSA.

SUNY will launch an out-of-state tuition match option for the fall enrollment season that will allow applicants in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Illinois and California, allowing eligible applicants to receive in-state tuition and fees at SUNY schools.

Applicants can find more information about the program on SUNY’s website.