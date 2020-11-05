SUNY Board of Trustees appoints new presidents at three campuses

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Three colleges in New York now have new presidents.
The State University of New York Board of Trustees has announced the approval and appointment of presidents at SUNY Old Westbury, Upstate Medical University and SUNY ESF. These announcements were made on November 4, 2020 by SUNY Board of Trustees Chairman Merryl Tisch and SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras.
According to SUNY, Dr. Timothy E. Sams was appointed as the president of SUNY Old Westbury, Dr. Mantosh Dewan as Upstate Medical University’s president and Joanie Mahoney was appointed SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry’s president.
