NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced top rankings for SUNY campuses in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 College Rankings.

“Quality and affordable higher education can transform lives, and this milestone shows our incredible progress in building the best public education institution in the country,” Governor Kathy Hochul

This year’s U.S. News & World Report placed a greater emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students. U.S. News evaluated almost 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on as many as nineteen measures.

“SUNY not only offers an accessible education, but one that exceeds standards in an environment where students can pursue and balance other interests. Whether they’re athletes, actors, musicians or artists, there’s a place for everyone. New Yorkers and visiting students, alike, can build bright futures for themselves at our SUNY schools.” Governor Kathy Hochul

Following provides a summary of SUNY campus placements:

Best National Universities

Best National Liberal Arts Colleges

Purchase College, 139

Best Value Schools

Best Regional Universities – North

Best Regional Colleges – North

Best Undergraduate Business Programs

Best Nursing Programs

Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs

Best Colleges for Veterans

In the FY 2024 state budget, Governor Hochul announced unprecedented support for education in New York State. The budget invests:

$1.3 billion in funding for SUNY State-operated campus capital projects;

$106 million for SUNY community colleges;

$163 million in recurring general operating aid for SUNY State-operated campuses; and

$75 million for one-time investments in transformational initiatives at campuses that support innovation, help meet the workforce needs of the future and provide needed support to students.

The Enacted Budget creates the first-ever New York State matching fund for contributions made to the endowments of SUNY’s four — Buffalo, Stony Brook, Albany and Binghamton — university centers.

The fund will provide $1 in State funds for every $2 given to university endowments, up to $500 million, the budget also includes a funding floor of $138 million to maintain current community college funding levels.