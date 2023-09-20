NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced top rankings for SUNY campuses in the U.S. News & World Report 2024 College Rankings.
“Quality and affordable higher education can transform lives, and this milestone shows our incredible progress in building the best public education institution in the country,”Governor Kathy Hochul
This year’s U.S. News & World Report placed a greater emphasis on social mobility and outcomes for graduating college students. U.S. News evaluated almost 1,500 U.S. four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on as many as nineteen measures.
“SUNY not only offers an accessible education, but one that exceeds standards in an environment where students can pursue and balance other interests. Whether they’re athletes, actors, musicians or artists, there’s a place for everyone. New Yorkers and visiting students, alike, can build bright futures for themselves at our SUNY schools.”Governor Kathy Hochul
Following provides a summary of SUNY campus placements:
Best National Universities
- Stony Brook University, 58
- Binghamton University, 73
- University at Buffalo, 76
- SUNY ESF, 115
- University at Albany, 133
Best National Liberal Arts Colleges
- Purchase College, 139
Best Value Schools
- SUNY ESF, 78
- Binghamton University, 85
- University at Albany, 88
- Stony Brook University, 134
- University at Buffalo, 169
Best Regional Universities – North
- SUNY Geneseo, 12
- SUNY New Paltz, 24
- SUNY Maritime College, 25
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute, 25
- SUNY Oneonta, 30
- SUNY Oswego, 39
- SUNY Plattsburgh, 54
- SUNY Cortland, 60
- SUNY Brockport, 64
- SUNY Fredonia, 69
- SUNY Potsdam, 80
- SUNY Old Westbury, 96
- Buffalo State University, 119
- Empire State University
Best Regional Colleges – North
- Alfred State College, 8
- SUNY Canton, 9
- SUNY Cobleskill, 12
- Farmingdale State College, 16
- SUNY Delhi, 20
- SUNY Morrisville, 26
Best Undergraduate Business Programs
- Binghamton University
- Stony Brook University
- SUNY Brockport
- SUNY Fredonia
- SUNY Geneseo
- SUNY New Paltz
- SUNY Oneonta
- SUNY Oswego
- SUNY Plattsburgh
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute
- University at Albany
- University at Buffalo
Best Nursing Programs
- University at Buffalo, 31
- Binghamton University, 67
- Stony Brook University, 67
- SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University, 154
Best Undergraduate Teaching Programs
- SUNY Geneseo, 2
- SUNY New Paltz, 12
- SUNY Oswego, 17
- SUNY Oneonta, 26
Best Colleges for Veterans
- SUNY New Paltz
- Farmingdale State College
- SUNY Delhi
- SUNY Maritime College
- SUNY Polytechnic Institute
- SUNY Oswego
- SUNY Plattsburgh
- SUNY Cortland
- SUNY Brockport
- Stony Brook University
- Binghamton University
- University at Albany
In the FY 2024 state budget, Governor Hochul announced unprecedented support for education in New York State. The budget invests:
- $1.3 billion in funding for SUNY State-operated campus capital projects;
- $106 million for SUNY community colleges;
- $163 million in recurring general operating aid for SUNY State-operated campuses; and
- $75 million for one-time investments in transformational initiatives at campuses that support innovation, help meet the workforce needs of the future and provide needed support to students.
The Enacted Budget creates the first-ever New York State matching fund for contributions made to the endowments of SUNY’s four — Buffalo, Stony Brook, Albany and Binghamton — university centers.
The fund will provide $1 in State funds for every $2 given to university endowments, up to $500 million, the budget also includes a funding floor of $138 million to maintain current community college funding levels.