CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The State University at Canton is asking the public to donate clothing items for their spring clothing fair.

Specifically, the University is looking for gently used professional attire. This includes men’s and women’s professional suits, collared shirts, blouses, skirts, dresses, dress shoes, scrubs, dress pants, blazers and dress jackets, sweaters, ties, scarves, dress socks, and nylons or tights in original packaging.

The college will accept donations on campus behind Kennedy Hall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, and Saturday, March 19. The SUNY Canton Ready Center in the Richard W. Miller Campus Center, Room 224, will also accept donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Director of SUNY Canton Career Services Julie A. Parkman said the University is excited to provide students with professional clothing items as they prepare to enter the workforce.

“We’re pleased to resume this initiative after a hiatus due to COVID restrictions,” Parkman said. “Our students can acquire wardrobe pieces that make them look and feel their best at an interview or in the workplace.”

For more information, residents should contact the SUNY Canton Career Services Office at (315) 386-7119.