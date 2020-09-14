SUNY Canton advances four spots in U.S. News and World Report’s Regional Colleges

CANTON, N.Y. (WWT) — State University of New York Canton has advanced forward in the 2021 U.S. News and World Report’s “Regional Colleges- North.”

SUNY Canton announced on September 14 that the college advanced from the 24th place to tie with the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford in 19th place. Originally Canton earned 12th place for “best Value Regional Colleges- North,”11th in “Best Public Regional Colleges-North” and 10th for “Best for Veterans Regional Colleges- North.”

“These rankings reaffirm many of the things we do extremely well at the college,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “We have phenomenal faculty teaching our signature courses in programs that are designed to help students achieve careers straight out of college. This is coupled with our renowned top quality tutoring and student support services, which are all available online or in person.”

Additionally, SUNY Canton was noted on both the least student debt and economic diversity lists.

